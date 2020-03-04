Brie Kendrick and Tori Bircher share a friendship that began while playing basketball together in the first-grade at the Pickaway County YMCA.
They also share an ability to be candid, including assessing where the Circleville backcourt stood just two years ago in regards to handling the basketball.
“We weren’t very good,” Bircher said. “We needed to work on getting stronger and having more confidence with the basketball, so our coaches put us through drills where we would get trapped and would have to dribble against pressure.”
The Tigers rise from 16-8 two years ago to entering Friday’s regional final against Tri-Valley undefeated and ranked as the top team in the state can partially be traced to the development of their backcourt.
Over the last two seasons, the Tigers have cut their turnovers from 17.1 to 11.4 per game.
“We had games a couple of seasons ago where we’d turn the basketball over 25 times and had a difficult time of consistently executing our offense,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “Our girls knew they had to get better and they put the work and time into the weight room to become stronger and be able to play through the physicality of the game.
“We’ve went from having an inexperienced group to a mature group that has a good understanding of the game and that starts with Brie at the point. She really understands our offense, where everyone needs to be on the floor and what we’re looking to do.”
Kendrick, who dishes out 4.3 assists to go with 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, discussed her role on the team and the progress she’s made over the last couple of seasons.
“As the point guard, my main role is to take care of the basketball and limit turnovers, and that’s something I’ve improved at over the last couple of seasons,” she said. “I’ve always had good court vision, but I’m doing a better job of completing passes and getting the basketball where it needs to be than I was earlier in my career.”
The Tigers cut their turnovers from 377 during the 2018 regular-season to 310 last year and went 20-5, finishing as runner-up in both the Mid-State Buckeye Division and Southeast District.
As the Tigers progressed through the season, however, they saw a combination of different defenses designed to make it difficult to get the ball inside to 6-foot-1 Meghan Davis and six-foot Kenzie McConnell and forced them to instead rely more on their perimeter offense.
“Our strength is going inside-out with Meghan and Kenzie in the post, but we also knew after last season that we needed to become more consistent knocking down jumpers and threes, because when teams focus on the post like they do that opens up good looks for our guards,” Kalinoski said.
Bircher has taken the lead from the perimeter, improving her three-point percentage by 10 points over the last two years and her overall field-goal percentage by seven points this season. The Circleville senior leads the team with 40 three-pointers on the season.
“I always work on my shot, but I saw how close we were last season and knew we should be pretty good this season, so I really took it to another level this summer and again at the end of the season when I hit a little bit of a slump,” Bircher said. “When Kenzie or Meghan can pass it out to us and we hit a big three, those are nice momentum plays.”
The Tigers also received a boost when junior Jaylah Captain moved from Teays Valley to Circleville. Captain is second on the team in points per game (9.7) and leads the Tigers in three-point percentage (43.1) and is second in three-pointers (32).
“Jaylah gives us another shooter that teams have to defend and also another ball-handler, so if the other team tries to trap me we can break it by getting the ball to Jaylah,” Kendrick said.
Captain credits the success of the backcourt to a combination of being unselfish and their communication.
“We all want to win, so we don’t care who gets the stats and those type of things,” she said. “We’re going to work to create the best shot we can on every possession.
“Our communication has also improved through the season and we’re on a good page with each other and know what each other can and is going to do.”
The friendship that Bircher has shared with Kendrick over the years has expanded to include backcourt teammates like Peyton Perini, Sidney Gray, Captain and Morgan Blakeman.
“Brie and I were automatic best friends as soon as we met, because we love the game of basketball and share that bond along with enjoying hanging out together,” she said. “Over the years, we’ve added a number of other friends because we share that same love for basketball and we enjoy being around each other.
“Peyton brings a ton of energy on defense and is a lift to us, Sidney can come off the bench and knock down shots, Jaylah has added another dimension to our play and then Morgan has helped us handle the ball some and can make shots as a freshman.”