CIRCLEVILLE — In Great Lakes Summer Collegiate action, the local Ohio Marlins brought everything but the kitchen sink against the Hamilton Joes in a high-scoring affair with the final score of 21-15 in favor of the Circleville-based team.
After a scoreless top of the first by the Joes, the Marlins wasted no time pulling away from their visitors. After a quick defensive stand, the Marlins rode high with enough momentum to score six earned runs.
In the top of the second, the Joes tried to challenge the already-solid lead, scoring two earned runs of their own — one by way of No. 8 John San Jule’s sac fly to center, giving No. 10 Matt Detering enough room to score.
Following a scoreless bottom half, the Joes looked to gain more runs in the top of the third. The visiting team tallied another two earned runs on the board putting the contest now at 6-4.
Now in a suitable position for a chance to take the lead, the Joes were put back on defense in the bottom of the third after the Marlins grabbed three outs.
In another major scoring streak together in the bottom half, the Marlins loaded six more earned runs effectively pulling away from the Joes comfortably as the competition headed into the fourth inning — score at 12-4.
Hamilton was able to record one hit with one player, No. 9 Garrett Staton, getting on base before a vigilant Marlin defense gave the Joes a quick trip on offense in the top of the inning.
Now in the bottom half of the fourth, the Marlins picked up right where they left off — scoring an additional four earned runs; one coming on a wild pitch — now leading the Joes 16-4.
The fifth and sixth innings went scoreless for both dugouts as the Marlins continued to defend their well-earned lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Joes seemingly woke up slightly on the offensive end, scoring four runs on three hits — Marlins’ lead now at 16-8.
While the Marlins were able to muster a couple players on base, the local team could not pull together another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Joes pressed the defending Marlins further, tallying an additional seven runs putting the score at 16-15.
With just one run separating the two, the Marlins remained calm in the face of present danger as the team put together another five-run scoring streak, putting their lead now at 21-15 against the Joes.
With one last shot at home, the Joes did not come through at the plate as the Marlins took the win at home 21-15.
Losing pitcher for the Joes was No. 7 Daulton Miller who pitched the most of the game (three innings) allowing three runs on one hit, striking out two and walking four Marlins.
Winning on the hill, Marlins’ No. 20 Travis Burson, who pitched a little over four innings, allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking three Joes.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, prior to the Marlins game against the Ohio Bison (13-15), the Marlins stand with a current 7-20 record on the season. The local collegiate team has won four out of the last 10 games played.
Saturday evening, the Marlins will host the Xenia Scouts (13-17) at Ohio Christian University.