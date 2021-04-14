WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Lady Mustangs took care of business Tuesday evening, collecting 11 hits in their win over the visiting Lady Golden Knights of Wellston 6-4 at home.
The Mustangs fell behind early on at the top of the first inning as the Lady Golden Knights scored a pair of runs. Taking over on offense, the Lady Mustangs climbed back in reach, but were still down one run after the conclusion of the first inning — score was 2-1 in favor of the visitors.
Going scoreless in the second inning of play, the Lady Golden Knights continued their brief scoring drought prior to Westfall getting another crack at home plate. At the bottom of the third, the Lady Mustangs would add another two runs to their score — surpassing the Lady Golden Knights 3-2 after the third inning.
Similarly in the second inning, the fourth inning saw another scoreless attempt on both sides. Wellston’s last run scored was in the first, but the visitors would take have another chance at surpassing the Lady Mustangs — scoring two runs at the top of the fifth.
However, the Lady Mustangs would not be denied in front of their home crowd as the team would gather an additional three runs at the bottom of the fifth.
After competing for seven innings, the Lady Mustangs would take the win at home 6-4 against their Tri-Valley Conference opponent. Westfall would let the bat splinter recording 11 hits compared to Wellston’s six.
The Lady Golden Knights would commit two team error compared to Westfall’s five.
Big hitters for the Lady Mustangs on Tuesday were No. 20 Delana Landefeld and No. 15 Abbie Brickenheuser who each collected two runs apiece with three hits between the two of them. Assisting in the run category were fellow Lady Mustangs’ No. 27 Olivia Dumm and No. 7 Kylee Henry who each score one.
Winning inside the circle, Landefeld would win the day for her team pitching for five innings and splitting time with Dumm.
For Landefeld, she would record four runs off of five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. For Dumm, the assisting pitcher would have no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk on the day.
Next on the Lady Mustangs’ schedule, the team will venture out to Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe for a Friday evening showdown against the Lady Cavaliers.