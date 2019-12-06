Circleville found itself in an unfamiliar spot on Friday as it ended a quarter trailing for the first time this season.
But it didn’t last long.
The Tigers quickly changed their position with a 22-4 second quarter on their way to a 72-46 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Teays Valley.
Kenzie McConnell posted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to addition to swatting six shots and dishing out four assists for the Tigers. Jaylah Captain, who moved from Teays Valley to Circleville in the offseason, followed with 18 points and three steals, and Meghan Davis added 12 points and six rebounds.
Teays Valley used the bonus ball to put the Tigers behind early, burying five three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 20-18 lead.
“We told our girls coming into the game that Teays Valley likes to shoot the three and that they are a perimeter team with being pretty guard heavy,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “Guarding the three was one of our defensive deficiencies last year, so we worked on it hard in practice, but give credit to Teays Valley for coming out and knocking down some threes. There were a few shots where I felt we had them defended well, but they hit them to their credit.
“I felt we tightened up our defense a little more after the first quarter, while at the same time keeping them in front of us so they couldn’t beat us off the dribble.”
Ashley Deweese led the way for the Vikings with 10 points on 3 of 4 (75 percent) shooting and Jenna Horsley added a pair of three-pointers.
“Ashley plays with a lot of heart and she lives and sleeps the game of basketball,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “She was ready for this game and had it marked on her calendar, and she came out here and played at a high level, scoring, handling the basketball and also rebounding.”
The Vikings were held to just one of eight (12.5 percent) shooting — a layup by Deweese with 6:31 remaining before halftime — in the second quarter and also had six turnovers.
“I was pleased with the intensity we played at in the first quarter. We were ready, we stepped up our physicality against a very good basketball team, we shared the ball well and the girls executed the game plan,” Younkin said. “The next step for us is when teams make adjustments that we have to be able to counter that and continue to execute.
“We never got back to that level after the first quarter and Circleville did a nice job of taking some things away that we did effectively early on.”
Circleville seized the lead for good with six minutes left before halftime on a three-pointer off the shooting hand of Captain.
Following a layup by Morgan Blakeman, McConnell drew the third foul on Deweese with 5:14 remaining before halftime, forcing the TV point guard to the bench for the rest of the half.
McConnell drained both free throws, starting a run of 13 straight points by the Tigers that sent them into halftime with a 40-24 lead.
Captain paced the Tigers with nine points during the quarter, with McConnell scoring seven and Blakeman adding four.
“Morgan’s getting her feet wet at the varsity level as a freshman and she’s played with some nerves early on, but she gave us a spark both on defense and offense there in the second quarter to help get us going,” Kalinoski said. “She’s someone we feel can step-up and contribute to our varsity team.”
Circleville extended its lead to 60-34 through three quarters of play, paced by McConnell dropping in nine points and Captain adding six.
“We had a (four-to-five inch) height advantage in the post, so we wanted to take it at Teays Valley, and the girls did a nice job of getting the ball inside to Kenzie and Meghan,” Kalinoski said. “We were also able to get Jaylah driving to the basket and she did a nice job of getting to the free throw line.”
Nine of Teays Valley’s 12 field goals were from three-point range. Deweese paced the Vikings with 18 points, Horsley had nine, and Megan Bush and Aly Williard added eight apiece. Deweese also led the Vikings with seven rebounds.
Circleville finished the evening 23 of 47 (48.9 percent) from the field, compared to Teays Valley going 12 of 43 (27.9 percent). The two Pickaway County rivals combined to shoot a staggering 54 free throws, with the Tigers hitting 22 of 31 (71 percent) and the Vikings connecting on 13 of 23 (56.5 percent).
Both teams hit the road on Tuesday to continue league play, as the Tigers (5-0, 3-0) take on Bloom-Carroll and the Vikings (1-4, 0-3) battle Amanda-Clearcreek.