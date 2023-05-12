CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm softball team shut out Vinton County in a 10-0 Sectional final win Wednesday night.
The Lady Braves scored in five of the six innings against Vinton County. Logan Elm went into the third inning with a 1-0 lead. Meredith Jarvis singled on a line drive which gave Lynsay Vanhoose the opportunity to cross home plate. On the same play, Jarvis advanced to second and Sadie Binkley scored on a throw.
The Braves had a three-run fourth inning. Tia Fowler scored the first run of the inning after Binkley singled on a pop fly. Jarvis was at bat when she singled on a line drive, letting Vanhoose and Katrina Wilson cross home plate. At the end of the fourth, Logan Elm led Vinton County 6-0.
The Lady Braves clinched the win by scoring four more runs in the final two innings. In the fifth inning, the Braves scored their seventh run after Kaitlin Otterbacher was out on a sacrifice fly. Binkley was the next batter up and she singled on a line drive to center field, giving Logan Elm their eighth score of the night. The Lady Braves recorded two more scores to seal the 10-0 victory over Vinton County.
Logan Elm will now travel to Ohio University to take on undefeated Athens in a District semifinal game on Monday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Stats:
Sadie Binkley: at bat had 1 run, 2 hits, 2 RBI. She also pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.