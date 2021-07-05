CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University’s David Bireline stepped down as the director of intercollegiate athletics, the school announced on June 26.
According to the university, Bireline will officially conclude his duties this month and will pivot his role to the classroom. He accepted an associate professor role within the sports management division in South Carolina, OCU detailed.
Bireline leaves behind a solid foundation for the OCU Trailblazers as he assisted in growing the academic achievement, retention rates and fundraising efforts. Most recently, Bireline oversaw all 16 intercollegiate athletic programs being given the title as NAIA scholar teams.
During his five years with the Trailblazers, Bireline ushered the athletic program through its first season as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Institution while also helping the growth in student population with the addition of new intercollegiate sports.
Nationally, there are approximately 65,000 athletics competing in NAIA schools with the administration overseeing 25 national championships for various sports. There are more than 250 member colleges within the association and 21 conferences. There is also more than $600 million in scholarships being offered from all member schools.
As of Sunday, July 4, Ohio Christian University has yet to fill the director position.
By the time he filled the position following the departure of Ben Belleman in 2016, Bireline had nearly 40 years of experience working in sporting arenas, coaching, teaching and sports administrative work.
A native to the State of Illinois, Bireline is also a competitive man as well as he played for the Sports Ambassadors All-Star Basketball Team from 1978 to 1972 — playing in over five countries.
After receiving his Masters of Education from Seattle Public University, Bireline stayed in the Pacific Northwest as the institutions’ assistant director of intercollegiate athletics along with its assistant basketball coach.
Originally working in the NCAA, Bireline started his journey in the NAIA in 1990, according to OCU. It was at that point that he became Indiana Wesleyan University’s head men’s basketball coach.
In 1994, Bireline transitioned to Taylor University, another NAIA member school, and for the next three years served as the school’s assistant basketball coach and the associate director of admissions — eventually becoming the director of intercollegiate athletics in 1997.
Bireline moved back to the west coast in 2009 when he filled the roll director of intercollegiate athletics this time for Concordia University. After seven years, he made his way back to the Midwest becoming OCU’s director of intercollegiate athletics.
According to riverstatesconference.com in 2016, Bireline leaves behind notable accomplishments in the world of sport such as:
- Studied and compiled research findings and implemented changes to comply with Title IX requirements.
- Conducted an extensive intercollegiate athletic comprehensive review in order to establish a strategic plan to align program objectives with the university's mission.
- Negotiated a department's first-ever apparel contract with Adidas, which enhanced and elevated the department's marketing profile.
- Proposed and launched five new sports programs including men's volleyball, women's lacrosse, acrobatics and tumbling, beach volleyball, and cheer.
- Five NAIA National Championships under his leadership as director of athletics including baseball, women's volleyball, men's basketball, men's volleyball, and softball.