CIRCLEVILLE — In honor of Black History Month, The Circleville Herald wanted to highlight some of the achievements those in the Black community have contributed to the world of sports. Here are just some of the athletes who cemented their names in Pickaway County.
Harold “Sandy” Hill
Hill was a part of the graduating class of 1950 in Circleville and collected many achievements in the world of sports. From 1947 to 1948, Hill was the highest scorer in basketball, First Team All-South Central Ohio League (SCOL), Second Team All-Ohio and earned a Circleville Booster MVP award.
In 1949, Hill did not stop turning heads as he would go on to be First Team All-SCOL, First Team All-Ohio, an All-American, Ohio MV and named the Circleville Boosters MVP again. He was also named as the best player in Ohio at the time.
Alexander Toles “Salty”
Toles was known as a boxer in and around the City of Circleville. It was said that he possessed the hardest punch ever seen in the city limits at the time. The welterweight would only compete in two bouts losing one, but winning one in the end.
Dee Jay Henry
A native of Circleville, Henry gravitated many eyes when he competed as a baseball player in the area. He would gain the respect of many in the area at the time as being one of the biggest fans of the game, having a career that spanned nearly 35 years.
“You know they had a lot of publicity when Jackie Robinson became the first colored man to play in the big leagues,” Ted Lewis said proudly in 1960. “We had a fine colored ball player, Jay Henry, on our team 50 years ago.”
This information was collected and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright.