WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs secured a home win in Williamsport Wednesday evening against the Tigers of McClain High School with the final score 6-1 after seven innings.
Neither the Mustangs nor the Tigers score in the first inning. For most of the day, the visiting Tiger team was shut out until the fifth inning rolled around.
Meanwhile, Westfall would score plenty of runs from the second through fourth innings. With six tallied runs on the day, four of the home team’s runs came in the fourth inning.
The McClain Tigers continued to struggle on the day but would score a single run in the fifth inning — Westfall would not score another run the rest of the game and would go on to win with a final score of 6-1 after seven innings.
For the McClain Tigers, the team would only record one run on two hits. For the Mustangs, the team scored a total of six runs on 10 hits. McClain would commit three team errors in the game.
For Westfall, No. 12 Luke Blackburn was the winning pitch, taking the mound for the Mustangs pitching in all seven innings. The right-handed pitcher and infielder struck out 17 giving up the one earned run and two hits.