COLUMBUS — In a series that lasted over the span of a week due to weather, the Blazers fell to the Comets of Capital University, both at Olson Field and Capital's Clowson Field.
During the series, the Blazers saw improvement from their younger pieces, but were unable to squeak out the win.
Game 1 (Monday, April 4): 11-2 loss
Capital came out strong in the top of the first inning and never looked back. They scored three runs in that span to take a 3-0 lead into the second inning.
OCU then tried to answer in the bottom of the second, when Par Rockhold singled to bring in Bryant Lung. This brought the Trailblazers within two runs, which was the closest margin in this game.
After a scoreless inning for both teams in the third, the Comets struck again and scored two in the top of the fourth, making it 5-1. The Blazers had a small answer in the bottom of the fifth, making it a 5-2 ball game off a Thane Wilson single that brought in Rockhold.
However, this is the last time in this game where the Blazers notched themselves in the scoring column, as the Comets would go on to score another six runs in this one to bring it to an 11-2 final score.
Rockhold was a nice highlight for the Blazers, going 2-3 (.667) from the plate with one run and one RBI
Game 2 (Thursday, April 7): 6-4 loss
An improved showing in this one for the Blazers, as they faced a tough task on the road against a team that had given them an unfortunate loss earlier in the week.
However, the Blazers still went toe-to-toe with the Comets and weren't scared of a fight. The game was neck-and-neck, and either team could have come away with the victory.
The Blazers started things off in the top of the first inning. Colton Lee hit a sacrifice fly out to right field, bringing in Andrew Daria to take the 1-0 lead. Capital was able to answer in the bottom of that same inning, scoring once and tying it up 1-1.
Both teams held down the fort defensively for the next four innings innings, as that same 1-1 score was brought into the sixth inning.
The sixth inning started out great for the Blazers, scoring three runs in that time. First, Lee homered, once again taking the lead in the career home run race against teammate Jarod Hamlin.
The homer brought the score to a 2-1 Blazers lead. The next scoring came when Rockhold singled to bring in Lung, stretching the lead to 3-1.
The final bit of the scoring came when Daria singled to bring in Rockhold. The Blazers took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, where Capital once again responded to the Blazers offense. They matched the run total of the Blazers, scoring three and tying this one at 4-4.
Unfortunately for OCU, their big sixth inning offensively would be the last time they were on the scoresheet, as the Comets scored two more in the final two innings and took this one by a close 6-4 margin.
Three standouts included Daria (2-4 [.500], one run, one RBI), Lee (1-3 [.333], one run, two RBIs), and once again Rockhold (1-4 [.250], one run, one RBI).