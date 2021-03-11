CLEVELAND — Once again, a long layoff was no trouble for the Ohio men’s basketball team.
The No. 5 Bobcats rolled past No. 4 Kent State 85-63 during Thursday’s Mid-American Conference quarterfinal at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Field House.
Ohio hadn’t played since a loss to Buffalo on Feb. 27, having its final two regular season games canceled.
The Bobcats showed no signs of rust, never trailing after the opening minutes of the game and leading by as many as 28 points in the second half.
It was a similar scene that played out last month, when Ohio went three weeks between games because of COVID-19 related postponements but roared back with a pair of victories once it returned.
The win put Ohio in the MAC semifinals on Friday against No. 1 Toledo.
The Bobcats had five players in double figures, and six players with at least nine points.
Point guard Jason Preston led the way with a perfect shooting day from the field. He scored 19 points, making all eight of his field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Preston added four assists and four rebounds.
Lunden McDay also made a pair of 3-pointers, scoring 18 points on a 6 of 9 overall shooting effort from the floor.
Miles Brown came off the bench to score 11 points for Ohio, while Dwight Wilson and Ben Vander Plas each scored 10 points. Wilson added nine rebounds, while Vander Plas had three assists.
Ben Roderick also had nine points and five rebounds, while Mark Sears had four points, four assists and three steals.
Ohio improved to 14-7, while Kent State ends it season at 15-8. The Flashes had beaten the Bobcats 89-79 back on Jan. 16.
The rematch was different from the start. Ohio went ahead 5-3 after a McDay field goal and never lost that lead.
The Bobcats were ahead by double digits as early as 15-4 after a Vander Plas 3-pointer.
McDay has consecutive baskets for a 35-20 lead with 2:57 left in the third half, as Ohio eventually took a 37-25 lead into halftime.
Kent State was as close as 11 points, trailing 39-28 after a Tervell Beck free throw with 18:22 to play.
Ohio answered with an 11-2 run, leading 50-30 after Preston’s transition layup.
The lead grew to 24 points at 57-33 after Preston’s steal led to a breakaway dunk for Vander Plas with 11:58 to play.
Ohio led by 28 points on two occasions, the final coming at 71-43 with 7:46 to play after two Brown free throws.
The Bobcats were not only back in action, but were getting revenge on the higher-seeded Flashes and advancing in the MAC Tournament bracket.
Beck and Malique Jacobs each led Kent State with 16 points, while Jacobs had three assists and two steals.
Ohio shot 58.8 percent from the field (30 of 51) with 15 assists while Kent State was 38.5 percent (20 of 52) from the field with 11 assists.
The Bobcats were the only lower seeded team to win on Thursday. Other semifinal scores were No. 1 Toledo’s 91-89 overtime win over No. 8 Ball State, No. 2 Buffalo’s 74-63 win over No. 7 Miami and No. 3 Akron’s 74-67 win over No. 6 Bowling Green.