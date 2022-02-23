ATHENS — With one of the best players in program history sitting court side, the Ohio University basketball team fittingly put on an offensive clinic.
The Bobcats bounced back from their largest defeat of the season, easily cruising past Central Michigan 76-50 on Tuesday inside the Convocation Center.
Jason Preston, the reigning Mid-American Conference Tournament MVP and current Los Angeles Clipper, is in town during his NBA All-Star break.
Preston was visible on Tuesday as he sat on the baseline next to the Ohio bench and chatted with the coaching staff and players throughout the game.
Ohio (23-5, 14-3 MAC) played an offensive game that Preston would be proud of, dishing out 23 assists on 27 made field goals.
Ben Vander Plas also joined Preston and D.J. Cooper as the only Ohio players to achieve a triple-double.
Vander Plas got an assist late on a layup by Sam Towns, finishing with a stat line of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had four steals.
"To be able to have Jay in the Convo to see that is pretty special," Vander Plas said.
Ohio coach Jeff Boals pulled the starters but left Vander Plas in for an extra couple of possessions to try and get the triple-double, and it worked out for him to join an exclusive club in Ohio's record book.
"Sam had a great back cut," Boals said. "Thankfully he made the layup. That was going to be his last opportunity to get it. I thought all our guys played a great floor game."
Not to be outdone was guard Tommy Schmock. He came off the bench to lead Ohio with 23 points, draining seven 3-pointers.
Schmock has certainly adjusted to the level of play in his first season with the Bobcats after playing at Findlay. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half to give Ohio a spark.
"You've got a fifth-year kid who's really feeling comfortable now with what we do, how we're doing it," Boals said. "As a staff, as a team, we feel great with him defensively, passing the basketball. Four of his last five games, he's hit multiple 3s."
Schmock also hit a pair of deep 3-pointers in the second half, one with his feet in the outline of the state of Ohio emblem on the court, the other nearly in front of Boals on the Ohio bench.
Tuesday marked a season-high in points for Schmock, who has made 47 3-pointers on the season.
"It's felt good," Schmock said of his role on the team. "I know coming in, I could be in a role like this. Just to see it play out, it's been awesome. Love this team, love this atmosphere."
The Bobcats had a slow start — they trailed 10-7 nearly nine minutes into the game — but figured out the Chippewas' defense in the second half.
Ohio made 15 of 31 shots from the field in the second half, 48.4 percent.
"When you're hitting shots like that, the ball is moving like that, it's hard to defend," Vander Plas said.
Central Michigan (6-19, 5-9 MAC) was within 49-36 when Schmock's deep 3-pointer started an 19-4 run to blow the game open.
The Bobcats led 68-40 by the time that run concluded. Their largest lead came at 32 points, 75-43, when Towns' layup allowed Vander Plas to officially record the triple-double.
It was a season-high in assists for Vander Plas, who said he's always liked to get his teammates involved. He carved up Central Michigan's zone defense with his court vision.
"There was just a lot of open spots," he said. "Guys hitting shots, guys finishing, but to be a part of that list with D.J. and JP is special and to have Jay back to see in person was pretty cool."
Jason Carter also had 12 points and eight rebounds for Ohio, while Ben Roderick had 10 points. Mark Sears added eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The win was critical for the Bobcats, who recovered from a 75-52 loss at Kent State last Friday.
Boals said he gave the team two days off, and he thought the 'Cats were fresh against the Chipps.
Ohio and Toledo are both tied at 14-3 in the conference, with Kent State (13-4) and Buffalo (11-4) lurking. The Bobcats know they'll be in the eight-team MAC Tournament field, but the final three games of the regular season will determine the regular season champion.
Ohio hosts Akron on Friday at 6 p.m. in the final home game.
"It's a three-game season now," Boals said. "They're in the thick of things to compete for a championship. They've done a great job all year of responding. They're resilient."
Ohio 76, Central Michigan 50
Central Michigan;22;28;—;50
Ohio;33;43;—;76
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 50 (6-19, 5-9 MAC)
Ralph Bissainthe 4 2-6 12, Nicholas Pavrette 0 0-0 0, Brian Taylor 4 2-2 11, Kevin Miller 5 0-0 11, Cameron Healy 3 0-0 6, Harrison Henderson 0 2-2 2, Jack Webb 0 0-0 0, Miroslav Stafl 2 0-2 4, Dylan Jergens 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 20 6-12 50; 3-point field goals: 4 (Bissainthe 2, Taylor, Miller 1 apiece)
OHIO 76 (23-5, 14-3 MAC)
Ben Roderick 5 0-3 10, Ben Vander Plas 3 3-5 10, Jason Carter 3 6-7 12, Mark Sears 3 2-3 8, Miles Brown 2 0-0 5, IJ Ezuma 1 1-2 3, Tommy Schmock 8 0-0 23, AJ Clayton 1 0-0 3, Olumide Adelodun 0 0-0 0, Sam Towns 1 0-0 2, Luke Frazier 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 12-20 76; 3-point field goals: 10 (Schmock 7, Vander Plas, Brown, Clayton 1 apiece)
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor for The Athens Messenger.