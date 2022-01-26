ATHENS — Ohio University bounced back from its first conference defeat.
The Bobcats rolled to a 74-62 victory against Northern Illinois on Tuesday in the Convocation Center.
Ohio’s last outing was a defeat to Toledo, ending a nine-game winning streak.
The Bobcats improved to 15-3 and 6-1 in the Mid-American Conference with the win over the Huskies (5-11, 2-4 MAC).
Ohio scored 10 straight points to lead Northern Illinois 29-16 in the first half after Mark Sears made two straight free throws.
The Bobcats pushed the run out to 22-6, leading 41-22 at halftime after Ben Roderick’s shot in the paint.
Ohio continued to lead in the second half, going ahead 50-26 with 16:08 to play after Sears’ jumper.
The Bobcats’ largest lead came at 28 points, going ahead 70-42 after Tommy Schmock’s 3-pointers with 7:27 left.
Sears posted a big night, scoring 26 points on 7 of 12 shooting for Ohio. He had six rebounds and six assists.
Ben Vander Plas added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jason Carter had eight points and eight rebounds.
Roderick, Schmock and Sam Towns each scored six points apiece. Miles Brown scored four points and AJ Clayton three points.
Keshawn Williams (12 points) and Kaleb Thornton (10 points) each hit double figures for Northern Illinois.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Buffalo on Friday at 7 p.m.