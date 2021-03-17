GLENVILLE — Cody Booth gave the University of Rio Grande a first place finish, while Daniel Everett had a trio of top 10 finishes for the RedStorm men’s track & field team in their outdoor season opener at Glenville (WV) State College’s Brandi Bowen Memorial Invitational.
The two-day event concluded Sunday at the I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.
Booth, a junior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, won the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14:58.41 - a mark which meets the “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA National Championship later in the Spring.
Everett, a senior from Fletcher, Ohio, took fifth place in the javelin throw with a toss of 39.70m, was sixth in the hammer throw at 44.09m and ninth in the discus throw with a heave of 37.44m.
The RedStorm placed fifth as a team with 60.5 points.
The University of Charleston (WV) finished at the top of the nine competing teams with 145 points, while Wheeling Jesuit took runner-up honors with 103 points. Frostburg (MD) State was third with 91 points.
Others representing Rio Grande who posted top 10 finishes included freshman Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH), who was second in the long jump at 6.53m and fourth in the high jump after clearing 1.87m; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who was fifth in the shot put at 12.92m and 10th in the discus throw with a toss of 37.44m; senior Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who placed fifth in the hammer throw with an effort of 45.81m; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was fifth in the discus throw with a throw of 42.17m; freshman Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH), who was sixth in the discus throw at 38.81m and seventh in the javelin throw with a toss of 37.89m; senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who took sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.93; freshman Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was sixth in the javelin throw with an effort of 38.00m; freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), who took eighth in the discus throw at 38.30m and 10th in the hammer throw with an effort covering 39.11m; and freshman Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), who was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 6.00m.
The RedStorm also got a fourth place finish from its 4x400 relay team with a time of 3:32.00. The group was comprised of Harris, Hunt, freshman Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH) and freshman Jorden Williams (Holland, OH).
Rio Grande will return to action this weekend, although the site of the meet has yet to be determined.