CIRCLEVILLE— Championship season is in full-swing for high school winter sports and several Pickaway County teams have their eyes on the top prize.
This weekend is busy for all area schools. First, the Logan Elm boys’ bowling team competes at the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Championship on Friday at Wayne Webb’s Bowl in Columbus. The seven member team is up against 15 other schools from around Ohio.
The team was escorted Friday morning by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department from Logan Elm High School as they headed toward south Columbus. As of publishing, results were unavailable.
Another Logan Elm team is competing this weekend, the wrestling team starts competition on Friday at the Division II District Tournament. The Braves will compete alongside the Circleville Tigers at Gallia Academy for the two-day tournament.
Six Circleville and five Logan Elm wrestlers qualified for the district tournament. The top four wrestlers in each weight-class will advance to the Ohio State Championship next weekend in Columbus.
Several of the wrestlers at the two schools have had standout seasons, including six freshmen – four from Logan Elm and two from Circleville – with impressive records in their first high school season.
Logan Elm’s strongest freshman is Gavin Hoover, who wrestles in the 120 weight-class and carried a 33-9 record into districts.
For Circleville, the spotlight is brightest on two wrestlers: sophomore Gage Bolt and junior Trent ‘TJ’ Fulgham. Both wrestlers have been ranked in Division II for their weight-classes, 138 and 285 respectively, and enter the district tournament as the higher seed in their first matchup.
Fulgham is the only local wrestler at the Division II tournament who won his weight-class at sectionals and will compete as a No. 1 seed.
In Division III wrestling, Amanda-Clearcreek and Westfall are competing at Heath High School in the Division III District Tournament. The Aces have six wrestlers competing, while the Mustangs have five taking the mat on Friday and Saturday.
Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, Aces head coach TJ Langermeier expressed his satisfaction with getting six wrestlers to districts. He also mentioned that, while he knows nothing is guaranteed, he’d like to see the three seniors move on to the next level.
Seniors Bobby Pieratt, Grant Guiler and Hunter Matheny didn’t win their weight-classes at sectionals. However, the trio have stellar records from this season.
Pieratt, who won his 100th high school match this year, goes into districts with a 35-5 record and will compete in the 144 weight-class. Guiler, in the 150 weight-class, has a record of 34-7.
Matheny, who is a multi-sport athlete at A-C, has a record of 34-6 in the 165 weight-class.
The five Westfall Mustangs competing alongside the Aces, are mostly upperclassmen. The lone sophomore competing, Bryce Wickline, came in second place at sectionals in the 157 weight-class.
Two Mustangs won their sectional weight-class, juniors Wayne Kitchen at 138 and Antony Hoty at 113.
Westfall senior Glenn Keeton finished sectionals in fourth place and will face an uphill battle in the 175 weight-class. Keeton has had a strong season though, holding a 31-10 record before districts.
Pickaway County’s sole Division I school, Teays Valley, has nine wrestlers at the Division I District Tournament hosted by Hilliard Darby.
The Vikings district team is made up of two freshmen, a sophomore, three juniors and three seniors. Freshman Roman Younger finished second in the 138 weight-class at sectionals and entered districts with a 28-8 record.
Younger will face a No. 3 seeded wrestler to start, giving him a decent chance to advance, according to head coach Todd Nace who spoke with The Herald on Tuesday during a joint practice with Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek.
Fellow freshman Ethan Schwalbauch, competing at 165, finished fourth at sectionals meaning he will face a No. 1 seed to start the district tournament. Schwalbauch is the only Vikings wrestler to qualify for districts with a losing record for the season, entering Friday with a 10-14 record.
Sophomore Joey Williams is in a similar boat as Schwalbauch. Williams placed fourth last weekend and will face a top wrestler in the 132 weight-class. Though he does have a winning record, 9-7, he also has the fewest matches under his belt this season.
The six upperclassmen are Teays Valley’s true superstars.
Juniors Gunner Havens at 106, Camden McDanel at 190 and Joey Thurston at 285 are all No. 1 seeds and are expected to advance to states.
This season, all three won their 100th high school match: Havens hit the century mark in a February dual, Thurston followed next at the MSL Championship a few days later and McDanel reached triple digits last weekend at sectionals.
The seniors are not as uniform in their success. Zander Graham is the strongest of the three, competing at 144 he starts districts as a No. 1 seed and holds a season record of 24-3.
In the 120 weight-class, Kadin Walls finished sectionals in second place and has a good shot of advancing. Walls has had a quieter season than some of his teammates, but has a solid 29-8 record.
Jacob Robinett snuck into districts with a fourth place finish in the 175 weight-class at sectionals and will have to face a No. 1 seed to start. However, Robinett wrestled more matches this season than his first opponent and could advance far in his weight-class if he leans on that experience.
This weekend’s tournaments set the stage for next week when the Division I State Bowling Championship and the OHSAA Wrestling State Championship are scheduled to happen in Columbus.
The bowling championship, like this weekend’s tournament, is set to take place at Wayne Webb’s Bowling. The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team has qualified for the competition and will face 15 other teams.
Wrestling is set to be back at the Schottenstein Center after moving to a smaller venue last season due to COVID-19. The championship is three days of wall-to-wall wrestling for the best the state has to offer. Pickaway County is in a good spot to be well represented come March 11.