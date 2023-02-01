featured Box Scores for 01-31-23 By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys’ basketball:Circleville 46 vs. Liberty Union 38Teays Valley 70 vs. Hamilton Township 60Girls’ basketball:Teays Valley 32 vs. Newark 42The Logan Elm boys’ basketball game against Fairfield Union originally scheduled for January 31 was rescheduled to Thursday. JV starts at 5:30 p.m.The Westfall girls’ basketball game against Paint Valley which was scheduled for January 31 has been postponed. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes