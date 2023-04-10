featured Box Scores for Friday and Saturday By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday April 7th:Softball:Teays Valley 2 vs. Wooster Triway 3Teays Valley 5 vs. Triway 6Logan Elm 6 vs. Little Miami 3Logan Elm 0 vs. Centerville 12Baseball:Teays Valley 4 vs. Northwest (Tennessee) 1Teays Valley 0 vs. Clarksville Academy (Tennessee) 9Circleville 5 vs. Zane Trace 4Saturday April 8th:SoftballWestfall 11 vs. Reedsville Eastern 1Westfall 1 vs John Glenn 2Circleville 0 vs. John Glenn 12Circleville 10 vs. Miami Trace 0Teays Valley 14 vs. Westerville Central 8Teays Valley 10 vs. Olentangy Berlin 8BaseballTeays Valley 3 vs. Logan County (Kentucky) 0 Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Baseball Astronautics Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes