Box Scores for Thursday
By Alicia Caple
Sports Editor
Apr 7, 2023

Softball:
Teays Valley: 18 vs. Bloom-Carroll 0

Baseball:
Circleville 10 vs. Bernie Union 0
Logan Elm 2 vs. Liberty Union 6

Tennis:
Teays Valley 5 vs. Reynoldsburg 0
Logan Elm 5 vs. Logan 0