Box scores from the weekend
By Alicia Caple
Sports Editor
Apr 17, 2023

Friday night
Baseball:
Teays Valley 2 vs. Circleville 1
Logan Elm 3 vs. Bloom-Carroll 9
Westfall 3 vs. Southeastern 2

Softball:
Teays Valley 12 vs. Circleville 2
Logan Elm 8 vs. Bloom-Carroll 6
Westfall 7 vs. Southeastern 2

Saturday
Softball:
Teays Valley 6 vs. Marysville 1
Teays Valley 5 vs. Kenton Ridge 1
Circleville 10 vs. Gallia Academy 7
Circleville 7 vs. River Valley 3
Logan Elm 9 vs. Southeastern 7
Logan Elm 8 vs. Southeastern 5