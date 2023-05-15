featured Box scores from the weekend By Alicia Caple Sports Editor May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FridaySoftballCircleville 3 vs. Liberty Union 0Teays Valley 19 vs. Hamilton Township 4BaseballWestfall 2 vs. Circleville 7SundayBaseballLogan Elm 4 vs. Vinton County 0 (Sectional quarterfinal game) Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes