featured Box scores from the weekend By Alicia Caple Sports Editor May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FridayBaseballCircleville 7 vs. Athens 3Logan Elm 2 vs. Hamilton Township 3Teays Valley 2 vs. Bloom-Carroll 11Westfall 5 vs. Zane Trace 8SoftballCircleville 18 vs. Hamilton Township 2Teays Valley 9 vs. Liberty Union 0Logan Elm 9 vs. Amanda Clearcreek 3Westfall 4 vs. Zane Trace 3Saturday BaseballTeays Valley 3 vs. Westerville North 2Westfall 8 vs. Madison Plains 3Westfall 4 vs. Piketon 5SoftballCircleville 6 vs. Logan 3 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Baseball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes