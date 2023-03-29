featured Box Scores from Tuesday 3-28 By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball:Westfall 7 vs West Jefferson 1Logan Elm 7 vs Southeastern 5Circleville 13 vs Hillsboro 8Softball:Teays Valley 11 vs Pickerington Central 0Circleville 12 vs Chillicothe 13 Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes