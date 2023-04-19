featured Box scores from Tuesday By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball:Logan Elm 17 vs. Amanda Clearcreek 6Boys' volleyball:Westfall 2 vs. Ross County Christian Academy 3Softball:Logan Elm 2 vs. Amanda Clearcreek 1Boys' tennis:Teays Valley 3 vs. Bloom-Carroll 2 Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Volleyball Baseball Forestry Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes