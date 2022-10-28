featured Box Scores: Round One of Playoffs By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge 31 vs.Logan Elm 13Sheridan 26 vs.Circleville 0Bloom-Carroll 48 vs.Beechcroft 0Bishop Watterson 45 vs.Hamilton Township 14 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Watterson Playoff Sport Cambridge Box Score Logan Elm Hamilton Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes