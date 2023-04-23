featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Apr 23, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday 4-20:BaseballCircleville 10 vs. Logan Elm 8Teays Valley 9 vs. Amanda Clearcreek 1SoftballWestfall 5 vs. Hillsboro 6Teays Valley 16 vs. Amanda Clearcreek 0Circleville 14 vs. Logan Elm 5Saturday 4-22:BaseballCircleville 12 vs. Central Crossing 5 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Baseball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes