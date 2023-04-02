featured Box Scores Alicia Caple Apr 2, 2023 Apr 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday Baseball:Teays Valley 16 vs Logan Elm 0Saturday Baseball:Logan Elm 5 vs Unioto 6 Circleville 1 vs Washington C.H. 2Softball:Logan Elm 0 vs Unioto 10Teays Valley 14 vs Cardington-Lincoln 0Teays Valley 19 vs Springfield Northeastern 0Track (Boys):Teays Valley placed 14th at the Upper Arlington InvitationalLogan Elm placed 3rd, Circleville 4th, and Westfall 7th at the Kiwanis RelaysGirls results:Teays Valley placed 10th at the Upper Arlington InvitationalCircleville finished 1st, Logan Elm 5th, and Westfall 6th at the Kiwanis Relays Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes