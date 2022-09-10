featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teays Valley 27 vs. Fairfield Union 14Logan Elm 28 vs. Hamilton Township 7Circleville 6 vs. Bloom-Carroll 42Westfall 25 vs. Paint Valley 59 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Logan Elm Hamilton Box Score Fairfield Valley Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes