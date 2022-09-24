featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Elm 35 vs.Fairfield Union 14Circleville 50 vs.Amanda Clearcreek 19Teays Valley 17 vs.Hamilton Township 24Bloom-Carroll 49 vs.Liberty Union 14 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amanda Clearcreek Logan Elm Township Box Score Hamilton Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes