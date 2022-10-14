featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Circleville 13 vs.Fairfield Union 45Teays Valley 27 vs.Bloom-Carroll 35Logan Elm 41 vs.Amanda-Clearcreek 7Hamilton Township 27 vs.Liberty Union 20Westfall 32 vs.Piketon 36 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Logan Elm Hamilton Box Score Union Fairfield Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes