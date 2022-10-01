featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teays Valley 28 vs.Circleville 0Logan Elm 34 vs.Liberty Union 14Westfall 20 vs.Adena 34Amanda-Clearcreek 21 vs.Hamilton Township 44Bloom-Carroll 42 vs.Fairfield Union 0 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adena Township Logan Elm Hamilton Box Score Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes