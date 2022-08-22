featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison Plain Golden Eagles- 20 Westfall Mustangs- 38Circleville Tigers- 47 Huntington Huntsmen- 0Logan Elm Braves- 13 Zane Trace Pioneers- 25Chillicothe Cavaliers- 29 Teays Valley Vikings- 19 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Logan Elm Zane Trace Huntsman Zoology Mustang Tiger Viking Brave Box Score Zane Trace Pioneers Logan Elm Braves Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes