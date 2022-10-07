featured Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Circleville 7 vs.Hamilton Township 32Logan Elm 20 vs.Bloom-Carroll 41Westfall 22 vs.Huntington 26Teays Valley 35 vs.Amanda-Clearcreek 7Fairfield Union 35 vs.Liberty Union 26 Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Logan Elm Huntington Amanda Hamilton Box Score Fairfield Union Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes