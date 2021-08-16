AMANDA — Friday Night Futbol fell upon Amanda-Clearcreek High School Friday evening with the girls’ and boys’ teams facing off against the London Raiders of the Central Buckeye Conference with the ladies claiming their first victory, 4-2, and the gentlemen falling in a close match, 4-3.
LADY ACES 4, LADY RAIDERS 2
The home opener for the Lady Aces was pushed back initially from 5:30 p.m. Friday to roughly 6:50 p.m. due to lighting and inclement weather. After tracking the evening storm, both teams got their wish to start their seasons.
In a very physical contest from the start, London got on the board first scoring with 11:46 left in the first half of play.
The Lady Aces responded scoring their first goal of the match, at the same time tying the game at 1-1 with 7:01 left in the first half. Both teams entered halftime tied up as the sun began to slowly escape the Fairfield County landscape.
Right out of the gate, the Lady Raiders wasted little time to get a foot up on the Lady Aces scoring a goal with roughly 39 minutes left in the second half.
Amanda-Clearcreek’s No. 4 Emilee Stats took matters into her own hands shooting and scoring another game-tying goal. Stats would score again for her team, putting the contest at 3-2.
The Lady Ace offense played physical on offense and defense in an attempt to limit the time of possession for the visiting Lady Raiders. With around 21 minutes left in the game, the Lady Aces secured a two-point lead.
The Lady Aces go 1-0 on the season.
NEXT
Next for Amanda-Clearcreeks’ Lady Aces, the team will face-off against the Worthington Christian Lady Warriors on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Worthington Christian High School.
ACES 3, RAIDERS 4
In the night’s second home opener and with darkness surrounding Aces Stadium, it was the boys’ turn to welcome in their 2021 fall season.
The Aces, like the ladies before them, started strong, covering as much ground as possible and sifting their way through a chirpy Raider defense. The home team got on the board first with 35 minutes remaining in the first half.
However, the Raiders responded with a goal of their own to tie the game up at 1-1 with under 15 minutes remaining in the half.
After halftime, the Aces stayed confident as they scored another goal taking the lead with just one goal. Shortly after scoring to take the lead, the Aces secured another second half score putting the lead at 3-1.
The Raiders came through with their offensive plan scoring three goals of their own and taking the lead with just five minutes left in the game.
The Aces fell to their Central Buckeye Conference opponents falling to 0-1 on the season.
NEXT
The Aces are set to compete against the Heath Bulldogs at home on Thursday, Aug 13, at 7:15 p.m.