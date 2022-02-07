CIRCLEVILLE— The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the tournament brackets for boys’ basketball last week.
Tournament play for Pickaway teams is set to start on Feb. 15, with two teams in action.
The Westfall Mustangs are No. 10 in the southeast division III bracket and will host No. 23 Lynburg-Clay at 7 p.m. on the first day of the postseason.
The Circleville Tigers slotted in at No. 17 in division II and will travel to Athens on Feb. 15 to face the No. 16 Athens Bulldogs.
Two days after those games, No. 4 Logan Elm will start their postseason by hosting No. 13 Hillsboro.
In the central district, Amanda-Clearcreek is in the No. 18 spot in division III. The Aces will travel to face No. 7 Johnstown on Feb. 23.
For Pickaway County’s only division I team, the Teays Valley Vikings are No. 38 in the central district and will travel to Newark on Feb. 22 to take on the No. 5 Newark Wildcats.