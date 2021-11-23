Season record: 10-14
Awards and honors
Dillon Riffle, all-MSL first team
Grant Cline and Will Higginbothm, all-MSL second team
Senior Spotlight
Dillon Riffle Jake Whited
Bryce Baltzer Jaden Easter
