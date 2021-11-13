Season record: 6-8-3
Finishes, awards and honors:
-Reese Sauerbrun and Drew Dean, all-MSL first team
-Elijah Suhayda and Brayden Primmer, all-MSL second team
-Nathan Videkovich, all-MSL honorable mention
