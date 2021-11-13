2021-22 Teays Valley boys soccer team during a game against Franklin Heights

2021-22 Teays Valley boys soccer team during a game against Franklin Heights

 Submitted Photo

Season record: 6-8-3

Finishes, awards and honors:

-Reese Sauerbrun and Drew Dean, all-MSL first team

-Elijah Suhayda and Brayden Primmer, all-MSL second team

-Nathan Videkovich, all-MSL honorable mention

