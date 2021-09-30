CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm boys stole a 4-1 victory over Liberty Union on Wednesday with Cole Conaway being a workhorse for his team.
With his three goals, the Braves’ lead over Liberty Union was already a good seat, but with Owen Hartranft’s one, the deal was sealed.
Hartranft and Chance Tatman each had an assist and in the net, Braden Sabine totaled seven saves.
The Braves are now holding the winning record of 4-1 in the MSL-Buckeye Division and have a 6-5 overall record.
The Braves continue their season on Saturday at Hamilton Township at 2:30 p.m.
For the Vikings, their night was rough one as they claimed the 0-2 loss against Northland.
In the net, Sauerbrun had two saves for the night.
Teays Valley now holds a record of 4-6-2 with their next game on Wednesday at home against Liberty Union.
Excitement continued in the boys’ soccer world with Amanda-Clearcreek hosting a nail-biting game against Hamilton Township.
The star of the night for the Aces was Jonathan Weaver, who broke the school record for Most Goals in a Single Season.
With his two goals for the night, the record now stands in his name with a grand total of 19.
Weaver wasn’t the only record breaker though, keeper Ryan Chambers also broke a school record, Most Career Saves.
With his nine saves against Hamilton Township, Chambers bumped up his career-save number to 501. He now holds two school records, Most Career Saves (2021) and Most Single Season Saves (2020).
Despite the accomplishments, the Aces ended their night with a loss against the Rangers, 2-3.
The Aces now hold a record of 5-6-2 with their next game this Saturday at Fairfield Union at 10 a.m.
For the Mustangs, the night was one not of hope as they fell to Zane Trace, 1-3.
The Mustangs now hold a season record of 3-9-1 with their next game on Saturday against North Adams at home at 10 a.m.