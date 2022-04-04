ASHVILLE — The 2022 boys’ youth basketball camp is to be held June 6 through June 9 at Teays Valley High School and the newly opened field house.

Camp details and registration can be found at: https://forms.gle/MzDNX6P4smSA3E8t6.

