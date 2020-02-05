Brad Liston, a four-time First-Team All-MSC honoree, was nothing short of exceptional throughout his four-year cross country and track career, as evidenced by qualifying for an NAIA National Championship event seven times between the two sports. For his achievements, Liston will be inducted into the Shawnee State Hall of Fame on Friday.
The Circleville High School graduate, who is presently coaching cross country at Portsmouth High School, finished sixth overall at the NAIA National Championships in 2013 with his blistering pace of 24:42, and in that same year, won his second consecutive Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year Award after taking home the same honor as a junior.
Liston won the Mid-South Conference’s Freshman of the Year accolade in his first season as a runner in 2010, never finished lower than First-Team All Mid-South Conference in any of his four seasons as a runner, and earned Academic All-MSC and NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors in each of the three and two years that Liston was eligible for the award. The cross country program at Shawnee State finished fourth, seventh, seventh, and ninth in the NAIA National Championships in Liston’s four years with the Bears.
As strong as his cross country credentials were, Liston proved to be exceptional in track and field, where the four-year standout graduated as the third-fastest runner in program history, was a two-time NAIA Qualifier in the 5,000 meters, won a a staggering three Mid-South Conference Championships in his senior season (5,000 meters, 3,000-meter steeplechase, 4-by-800 meter relay), and was a NAIA National Finalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where Liston finished 11th in the event. Again, Liston also earned Academic All-MSC accolades in each of his three seasons eligible for the honor, as well as NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades in each of his upperclassmen years.