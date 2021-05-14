LANCASTER — The Logan Elm Braves and the Berne Union Rockets sweated out a hard-fought game Thursday evening with clear skies blessing Beavers Field. Coming back from an early deficit, the Rockets shot their way to take the lead in the final inning of the contest, beating the visiting Braves 5-4.
Things started evenly for the Rockets and Braves as both teams went on the score one run in the first inning.
Now in the top of the third, the Braves’ hitting unit seemingly showed clear eyes coming onto the plate — recording a multitude of hits against Berne Unions No. 10 Dylan Winkler. Logan Elm’s No. 1 David Evans found himself on third base in the top half of the inning when No. 17 Gabe Chalfin hit a single, giving the senior pitcher a chance to score — Braves now up 2-1 on the Rockets.
The top half of the third inning proved to be a fruitful one for the Braves. Shortly after Chalfin’s RBI, fellow teammate No. 3 Peyton Anderson hit a triple giving the senior a chance to run in for another score — Braves now up 3-1.
Further in the top of the third inning, the Braves came up with another scoring opportunity after a wild pitch from Winkler gave a lone Brave a chance to increase the lead — Logan Elm now up 4-1.
Momentum started to shift the other way however, once the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around. The Rockets, poised and collected, slowly became consistent with their hitting which translated to a three-run series for Berne Union — game tied again at 4-4.
After both squads went scoreless in the sixth inning, Logan Elm had one last chance on offense to grab the lead once again in regulation. Stepping to the plate, with one out so far in the top of the seventh inning, No. 1 David Evans hit a single giving No. 5 Braylen Baker a shot on offense.
A Rocket team error gave Evans the chance for a go-ahead steal on second base, prior to Baker receiving his first pitch. On another wild pitch, Berne Union’s No. 12 Nate Nemeth missed the catch allowing Evans another steal this time for third.
On a 2-1 count, and with fans waiting with anticipation, Baker hit a high rising foul ball going towards his team’s dugout. A lack of communication by the Rockets caused another team error — Baker now at a 2-2 count.
With Evans inching his way to home plate, Baker stayed patient as the sophomore now faced a 3-2 count. Sadly for the Brave, he struck out giving Chalfin the chance to save the day for the red and black. Chalfin connection to a Rocket pitch came at a cost as the ball flew near left field and was caught leaving the Braves empty handed as they desperately tried to hinder Berne Union, this time on defense.
In the bottom half of the seventh, a good hit by a Rocket opened a scoring opportunity for another already on base — officially ending the contest at 5-4 and giving the respective home team the win.
In the loss, Evans also pitched for roughly six innings recording 16 first pitch strikes along with seven strikeouts all while facing an evening setting sun.
Next on the schedule, the Braves will welcome Vinton County to their home in Circleville Saturday morning.