NEW LEXINGTON — New Lexington High School, located in Perry County, is hosting several 7-on-7’s every Wednesday this upcoming July. Logan Elm’s gridiron Braves will showcase their talents to prospective colleges who’ve also been invited to witness young athletes compete as they anticipate the start of the high school season.
According to New Lexington’s Head Football Coach Kevin Board, a multitude of teams have been invited to compete every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in July to showcase and sharpen their skills ahead of the 2021-2022 high school football season. On July 24, 10 teams will compete in collective 7-on-7 to see who the top dog is.
In an email, Board details that 15 teams will come to New Lexington at some point. Teams invited include New Lexington, Logan Elm, Logan, Nelsonville, Trimble, Bishop Rosecrans, Buckeye Trail, Cambridge, Warren, Crooksville, Parkersburg South (of W.V.), Marietta, Galia Academy, Northridge and Alexander.
“It’s a way for us to get competitive reps against other teams and looks,” Board explained.
Adding to the competitive atmosphere, the Panther’s head coach has also shared dates and times with “nearly every college” in the state in hopes that athletes will be able to showcase their talents. He has also shared the 7-on-7 with some institutions located in West Virginia and Kentucky.
For the Logan Elm Braves, Head Coach Terry Holbert head about the 7-on-7 through “various channels” after the event was posted, eventually touching base with Board.
“We are just looking for opportunities to compete, learn and grow during the Summer,” Holbert told The Circleville Herald. “We have several scheduled passing scrimmages and we’re not looking at one specific team to compete against; just to get better overall.”
For those unfamiliar, Holbert explained that a 7-on-7 is essentially a passing scrimmage with the focus being skilled position players who seek to develop and recognize their duties and responsibilities — seven on offense going toe-to-toe with seven opposing defenders.
“As a team, it gives our players an opportunity to compete and learn our offensive and defensive schemes,” Holbert said.
The Braves coach also stated the 7-on-7 will provide Logan Elm’s student athletes exposure to collegiate scouts and coaches looking to develop young talent at the next level.
“Any opportunity to get student athletes exposure at the collegiate level is only going to benefit them,” Holbert commented.