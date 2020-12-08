CARROLL — The Logan Elm Braves Boys Basketball team picked up a road win on Saturday, defeating the Bloom Carroll Bulldogs 58-42 to move to 2 and 0 on the season.
The Braves started the game off strong with 17 points in the first quarter to the Bulldogs 11. In the second quarter Braves Senior Point Guard Isaac Ward scored 11 of his game high 28 points to push the lead to 30-17 at the half. A high scoring fourth quarter helped push the game to it’s final 58-42 score.
In addition to Ward’s 28 points, fellow Senior Gab Chalfin scored 8 points and a team effort of Senior Jeremy Weitelmann, Sophomores Braylen Baker and Tanner Holbert who each scored six points.
For the Bulldogs Senior Ryan Williams led the team with 14 points and Junior Jared Rose scored 7.
The Braves will next play at Amanda on Friday night.