Logan Elm opened the week on Tuesday with a 5-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Hamilton Township.
The Logan Elm first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller and the second doubles team of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson both won 6-0 and 6-0.
Logan Elm’s Keller Clouse claimed a 6-0 and 6-0 win at first singles, LE teammate Ella Bennington prevailed 6-1 and 6-0 at second singles and Kara Jones won 6-0 and 6-0 at third singles.
The Braves (5-0, 2-0) host Fisher Catholic on Thursday for a league match.