Logan Elm held host Westfall to single-digits in every quarter on Tuesday to cruise to a 66-31 non-league win.
“I felt like our guys did a nice job of forcing the tempo we wanted to play at both ends of the floor and really did a nice job of controlling the pace of the game,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said.
Stiverson credited the play of Jason Sailor, Gabe Chalfin and Tyler Baer with helping to lead the defensive effort.
“Our defense was solid, beginning with our intensity and effort overall as a team,” he said. “Jason Sailor really did a nice job of guarding the ball and pressuring Westfall’s point guard.
“Gabe Chalfin did a nice job of defending Jay Wyman and I felt this was one of the best all-around games on both ends of the floor that Gabe has played for us. Tyler Baer came off the bench, gave us a boost of energy and did a nice job of defending Luke Blackburn and also grabbing some rebounds.”
The Braves took a 17-9 lead following a quarter of play, led by Chalfin dropping in seven points and Sailor and Isaac Ward adding five apiece.
Logan Elm extended its lead to 34-17 at intermission, paced by Trace Smith depositing five points.
“Jeremy Wietelmann did a nice job of forcing the tempo, pushing the basketball and distributing it to our open guys,” Stiverson said. “Even in our half-court offense, I felt like we still moved the ball well and our guys also moved on the floor well.”
Overall, nine Braves reached the scoring column. Chalfin was one of three Braves to reach double-figures with 21 points, followed by Sailor scoring 15 and Ward adding 12.
Blackburn paced the Mustangs with nine points, and Wyman and Trevor Wolfe chipped in six apiece.
Logan Elm (2-0) hosts defending Scioto Valley Conference and district champion Zane Trace on Thursday in its home-opener. Westfall (2-1) continues non-conference play on Saturday at West Jefferson.
Heath 53,
Amanda-Clearcreek 42
Amanda-Clearcreek’s offense ran virtually dry in the second half with just 11 points on Tuesday in a 53-42 non-league loss to visiting Heath.
The Aces led 17-16 after a quarter of play and 31-26 at halftime, but were outscored 27-11 in the second half by the Bulldogs.
Peyton Madison had 17 points, Jayse Miller tallied 11 and Jesse Connell added eight for the Aces.
Reece Huber had 15 points to pace the Bulldogs (2-0).
The Aces (0-2) open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Saturday at Bloom-Carroll.
Girls Basketball
Teays Valley 46,
Licking Hts. 44
Megan Bush made a layup with two seconds remaining on Tuesday to lift Teays Valley to a 46-44 non-league win over host Licking Heights.
“We put the ball in Megan’s hands there and she made it happen for us,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “I’m proud of the way our girls continue to work hard and taking steps to become a better basketball team. It’s nice to see that hard work rewarded with our first win of the season.”
Licking Heights led 25-24 at halftime, but expanded its advantage to 41-33 entering the fourth quarter. Teays Valley erased its deficit and then some with a 13-3 fourth quarter.
Bush led the way with 18 points, Ashley Deweese followed with 11, and Aly Williard and Alyssa Brown each added six.
Kaitlyn Thompson poured in a game-high 25 points for the Hornets (0-3).
The Vikings (1-3) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday when they travel to Circleville.
Logan Elm 50,
Adena 31
Logan Elm managed to recover from a slow start on Tuesday to post a 50-31 non-league win over visiting Adena.
The Braves led just 15-12 at halftime, but increased that lead to 32-21 entering a fourth quarter they controlled by an 18-10 margin.
Abby Hatter led the way with 10 points, Karlee Thomas chipped in nine, and Brynn Griffith and Megan Diehl each added eight. Diehl also pulled down seven rebounds.
The Braves (4-1) host Hamilton Township on Friday for a league game.