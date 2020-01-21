ASHVILLE — A complete fourth quarter on Tuesday allowed Logan Elm to surge ahead of host Teays Valley and claim a 52-41 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
The Braves were 5 of 9 (55.6 percent) from the field and a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the final period of play, outscoring the Vikings 19-5. Logan Elm held Teays Valley to just 2 of 10 (20 percent) shooting and also forced three turnovers, including a pair in the final two minutes.
And after being out-rebounded 23-10 in the first three quarters, the Braves tied the taller Vikings on the boards 6-6.
“Our guys really competed hard and put together a pretty good fourth quarter and it started on the defensive end,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “We moved our feet well, we contested everything, we forced a couple of turnovers due to Jeremy Wietelmann coming up with a steal and Gabe Chalfin diving on the floor after a loose basketball. We also had guys like Jared Harrington and Jason Sailor grab some big rebounds.
“That set the tone and then I felt like we were patient and did a very nice job of working for shots on the other end of the floor.”
The Vikings took their final lead of the night on a putback basket from Trey Purdon to go ahead 38-36 with 6:56 remaining.
Sailor helped change momentum in the quarter by draining back-to-back three-pointers from above the top of the key and from the right wing to give the Braves a 42-38 advantage.
“We did a nice job of penetrating the gaps in the defense and then my teammates kicked it back out to me for a couple of threes that I was able to knock down,” Sailor said. “It all goes back to our ball movement and patience creating good shots.”
Wietelmann then came away with a steal and laid in two more points to give the Braves a six-point lead.
After a layup from Trace Smith, Wietelmann, Chalfin and Isaac Ward stepped to the free throw line and drained six of six free throws to complete the season sweep over the Vikings.
Teays Valley was held to three points — all from Purdon — over the final 6:55 as it was outscored 16-3.
“It was a combination of things for us — forcing a couple of shots, having a few turnovers and also struggling at the free throw line (the Vikings were 1 of 5 in the fourth quarter),” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “The other part of it is Logan Elm’s starting lineup has been together three years and have been through closing games at the end, while our guys are honestly still learning how to do that.
“We’ve really competed hard in our last couple of games against Fairfield Union and Logan Elm, but we have to continue to work on closing those type of games out.”
Wietelmann led the way for the Braves with 12 points and five assists, Sailor contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Chalfin and Ward accounted for 10 points apiece. Chalfin also added four rebounds.
“We’re trusting each other more on the court and that’s leading to more balanced scoring where we are having three or four guys score in double figures, like we did tonight,” Stiverson said. “That’s making us a harder team to defend compared to when we have just one or two guys carrying most of the load scoring.”
Purdon had a masterful night for the Vikings with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds. The TV senior was 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) shooting from the field. Clayton Knox followed with seven points and Camden Primmer chipped in five.
“Trey was able to hold his own in a physical game and play through contact and that wouldn’t have been the case a season ago,” Barnett said. “The difference for Trey is how hard he worked in the offseason, both in the weight room and on his overall game. Trey put in the extra work and it’s nice to see him get rewarded for it by how he produced for us this evening.”
The Vikings finished with 11 turnovers compared to only three for the Braves. Logan Elm was 10 of 11 (90.9 percent) at the charity stripe to Teays Valley’s 6 of 11 (54.5 percent).
Both teams continue league play on Saturday, as the Braves (11-4, 6-2) travel to Bloom-Carroll (9-5, 7-1) and the Vikings (4-9, 3-5) host Liberty Union (5-10, 1-7).