CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm tennis team got a 4-1 win over Circleville on Thursday night.
Circleville’s win came from the performance of Grant Pinkerton on first singles. The set scores were 6-4, 3-6, and 7-6.
Logan Elm took wins on the rest of the courts. Jude Schaal got the win on second singles with set scores of 6-3, 6-0. On third singles, Maggie Wilson won with set scores of 6-0 and 6-1. On first doubles was Maddox Arledge and Sam Braun who won in two sets 7-6 and 6-2. Will Higginbotham and Scotty Gaskin got the win on second doubles for the Braves. They lost their first set 5-7 but won the next two 6-3 and 6-4.
After the match finished, Braves’ Coach Tony Clouse said he was especially pleased with the win because they were down a player due to injury and had to shuffle the lineup.
Clouse said even though Owen Braun lost, he was a great leader because he showed so much determination and grit. He said both doubles teams worked through some tough situations to get wins.
“I’m proud of everyone’s effort’s considering we played five matches in the last four days.”
Because the Braves had such a busy schedule this week, they will be taking Friday off and practicing on Saturday morning.
“This practice will give us a chance to fine tune our techniques and just stay focused for the last week of the regular season,” Clouse said.
Logan Elm is back on the tennis court on Monday when they travel to take on London. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Tigers’ Coach Clint Marcum said the game plan for going against Logan Elm was to limit unforced errors and to find better spacing/positioning on the court.
“We knew going into the match that Logan Elm is a very fundamentally sound team and don’t beat themselves, so we wanted to stay patient and try to move them around the court, forcing errors and hitting winners.”
Marcum said the team played sloppy and made too many unforced errors, but they maintained a good attitude.
“If there was a positive from the evening, it was maintaining a good attitude even though we were struggling. I always emphasize attitude and effort to my players, win or lose. We want to have good sportsmanship either way.”
Piketon also had a good night and got the win on first singles for the Tigers. Marcum said he is the most mentally tough player on the team, and it shows.
“He always stays calm, and you would never be able to tell what his match scores are by watching his body language — he could be up 5-0 or down 0-5 and he maintains his same composure throughout.”
Marcum said Pinkerton is mentally preparing himself for the upcoming Sectionals Tournament.
Overall, Marcum said the team cannot seem to get over the hump.
“When we find ourselves in pressure situations, we tend to tighten up and fold. Once we overcome the mental aspect of the game, we are going to be dangerous.”
On Monday, the Tigers travel to face off against Unioto and the game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.