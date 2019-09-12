Logan Elm coasted past visiting Hamilton Township 5-0 on Thursday to win its third match in four days this week.

Keller Clouse won 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles, Ella Bennington prevailed 6-0 and 6-0 at second singles and Kara Jones won third singles by default.

The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller won 6-1 and 6-0 and the LE second doubles duo of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson prevailed 6-0 and 6-0.

Logan Elm (11-1, 5-1) continues league play on Sept. 19 against Circleville.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments