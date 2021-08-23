CIRCLEVILLE — In a wildly contested game, the Logan Elm Braves outlasted the Zane Trace Pioneers in their home opener 28-27 in the final minutes of overtime.
The Pioneers grabbed the lead first on a two-yard touchdown, securing the PAT with roughly eight minutes remaining in the first quarter — Pioneers up 7-0.
With under a minute to play in the first, Logan Elm’s No. 11 Garret Summers connected with No. 3 Blayton Reid for a 53-yard touchdown. The Braves had a chance to tie the game up at 7 apiece but a missed PAT by No. 88 Jube Braun kept them at a one-point deficit; score 7-6.
In the second quarter, momentum swung in Logan Elm’s favor as No. 50 RJ Weber took the ball in for a 30-yard touchdown. Following the score, Reid’s name was called again, this time to convert coming up successful on the two-point conversion; Braves now up 14-7 with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
After halftime, Zane Trace claimed another touchdown with 6:45 left in the quarter with a PAT to follow tying the contest at 14-14.
In the third quarter, Summers answered the call for the Braves on a four-yard run with Braun connecting on the PAT putting Logan Elm up at 21-14.
The following quarter, with just 25 seconds left in regulation, the Pioneers tied the game again at 21 apiece after a 55-yard house call. Zane Trace scored the following PAT sending the game into overtime.
Zane Trace took the lead once again after a five-yard touchdown run, but it was the Braves who finished on top. Following the Pioneer score, Braves’ No. 23 Ethan Smith ran for 11 yards to tie the game again at 27-27.
Logan Elm’s place kicker, Braun, claimed to be the night’s hero after securing the PAT in the final moments of overtime; Braves win 28-27.
NEXT
The Logan Elm Braves are scheduled to take on the Westfall Mustangs this Friday starting at 7 p.m. in Williamsport.
Logan Elm 28, Zane Trace 27
Logan Elm 6 8 7 0 7 — 28
Zane Trace 7 0 14 0 6 — 27
LEHS
Rushing Yards 34–132
Passing Yards 119 (8-17)
Turnovers 1
Penalty Yards 4-35