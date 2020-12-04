CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves Basketball team got off to a good start this season, defeating the Teays Valley Vikings 57-47 in their home opener this week.
After trailing 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Braves, on the back of leading scorer Gabe Chalfin’s 26 points outscored the vikings in the second quarter to cut the lead to 2 at the half, 25 to 23. Logan Elm would outscore Teays Valley 34-22 in the second half to secure the win.
Along with Chalfin’s 26 points, senior Isaac Ward scored 14, senior Jason Sailer would score 8 for the Braves. Junior Cameron Dyas-Rogers would lead the way for the Vikings with 14 points, followed by Senior Camden Primmer’s 11 points, Senior Garrett Meddock’s 9 points and Junior Peyton Weiler’s 8 points.
“I thought we started out really well and got the ball to our bigs inside,” Teays Valley Head Coach Brian Barnett, said. “Defensively the first quarter and a half I thought we did a good job of dictating where we wanted them to go and forced them into some tough shots. Logan Elm did a good job of turning up the pressuring and being a little more physical with us. We had a tough time adjusting to their pressure.”
Barnett said he was proud of his team including Weiler and Dyas-Rogers.
“I thought [Weiler] had a great game for us, he was solid on the defensive end and made some great decisions with the basketball on the offensive end,” Barnett said. “I was real pleased with his effort. I thought [Dyas-Rogers] played pretty well on the offensive end. We will get back at it tomorrow, correct our mistkaes and get ready to take on a good Liberty Union team on Saturday in our home opener.”
Both teams will return to the court tonight. The Braves will travel to Carroll to take on the Bloom Carroll Bulldogs while the Vikings will host the Liberty Union Lions.