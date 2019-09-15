Logan Elm dropped a pair of non-league matches on Saturday, falling 20-25 and 18-25 to Zane Trace and 9-25 and 15-25 to host Washington Court House.
Maraya Neff tallied five kills, with McKinley Krogh and Arowynn Savage adding four apiece against the Pioneers. Rylee Mapes, Annie Karshner and Alex Heeter each served two aces. Heeter dished out six assists and Carly King had four.
Neff paced the Braves' defense with 10 digs, Kaiya Elsea had eight, and Karshner, Savage and Heeter added four apiece.
Savage had three kills to lead the Braves against the Blue Lions and Heeter served two aces. Elsea led the defense with 10 digs and Karshner added four.
The Braves (2-11) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday when they host Liberty Union.