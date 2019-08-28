Logan Elm picked up its second win in as many days on Wednesday with a 4-1 non-league verdict over host Miami Trace.

Keller Clouse claimed a 6-3 and 6-1 win at first singles over Miami Trace's Anita Pursell, Logan Elm's Ella Bennington prevailed 6-0 and 6-2 at second singles against Bayley Thompson and LE teammate Kara Lutz turned in a 6-0 and 6-1 ledger at third singles versus Alex King.

The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller dispatched Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Stone 6-0 and 6-2.

Miami Trace's second doubles tandem of Savannah Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang recorded a 7-5 and 6-2 win over Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson.

The Braves (6-0) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday at Circleville.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments