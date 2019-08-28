Logan Elm picked up its second win in as many days on Wednesday with a 4-1 non-league verdict over host Miami Trace.
Keller Clouse claimed a 6-3 and 6-1 win at first singles over Miami Trace's Anita Pursell, Logan Elm's Ella Bennington prevailed 6-0 and 6-2 at second singles against Bayley Thompson and LE teammate Kara Lutz turned in a 6-0 and 6-1 ledger at third singles versus Alex King.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller dispatched Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Stone 6-0 and 6-2.
Miami Trace's second doubles tandem of Savannah Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang recorded a 7-5 and 6-2 win over Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson.
The Braves (6-0) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday at Circleville.